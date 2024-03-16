Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in February

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 14th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Acadian Timber Stock Down 1.1 %

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.62%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 168.37%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

