Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 616 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,424,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,609. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

