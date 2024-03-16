Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $65,712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,341,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,856. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

