Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $3.41 on Friday, reaching $352.23. 2,075,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.28 and a 200-day moving average of $301.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

