Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Schlumberger by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 313,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 250,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.7 %

SLB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.87. 16,719,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,254,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

