Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $16.75 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 2.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.54. 17,844,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,184,798. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $111.27. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

