Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,912,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,120. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.82 and its 200 day moving average is $239.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

