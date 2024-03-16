ABCMETA Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $489,386.59 and $6.20 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000488 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $9.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

