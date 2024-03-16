Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 265.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 890,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 646,972 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $98,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,415,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

