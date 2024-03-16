8,390 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,631,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,782,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1496 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

