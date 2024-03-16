800 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cameco by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $72,843,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

