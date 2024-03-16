458 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.61.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $605.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $559.73 and a 200 day moving average of $477.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.54 and a fifty-two week high of $624.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

