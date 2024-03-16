3,884 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. 32,424,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,803,609. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.