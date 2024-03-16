254 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $52,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 90.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,816,000 after purchasing an additional 378,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,706,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $978,469,000 after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX opened at $236.71 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.54 and a 200-day moving average of $247.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

