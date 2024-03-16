2,451 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

BATS:SMMD opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

