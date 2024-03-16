21,340 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by &Partners

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of &Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,592. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.23 and a 200-day moving average of $145.64.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

