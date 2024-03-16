200 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after buying an additional 110,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,737,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,044,000 after buying an additional 676,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,092,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $205.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.03 and a 200-day moving average of $199.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.39 and a 52 week high of $232.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

