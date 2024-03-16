180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

180 Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 110,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,001. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. 180 Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

