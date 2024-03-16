180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 110,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,001. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. 180 Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
