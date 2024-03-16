1,603 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Acquired by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Churchill Downs makes up 0.2% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.37. 1,074,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,824. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.95.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.71.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

