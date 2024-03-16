1,500 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Clorox Trading Down 1.0 %

Clorox stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.16. 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average is $141.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 761.90%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

