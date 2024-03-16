12,173 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by &Partners

&Partners acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of TLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,997,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,128,051. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $108.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.54.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
