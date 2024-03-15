Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

