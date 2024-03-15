Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $108,710.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,061,235.78.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $67.26 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of -0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after buying an additional 226,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after buying an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

