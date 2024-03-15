Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $172.26. 1,010,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,729. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.67 and a 200-day moving average of $183.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

