ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 34,619 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,254 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 2.9 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZIM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. 1,909,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,296,155. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.89.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

