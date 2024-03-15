ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $11.66

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $10.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 5,101,235 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 102.4% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 346.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 43,277 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

