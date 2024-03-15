Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the February 14th total of 485,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Zeon Stock Performance
ZEOOF opened at $8.34 on Friday. Zeon has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19.
Zeon Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zeon
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Zeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.