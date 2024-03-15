Yunji (YJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter.
Yunji Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ YJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.57.
Yunji Company Profile
Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.
