Yunji (YJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ YJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Yunji has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YJ. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Yunji by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 596,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yunji by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

