YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 25.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in YETI by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in YETI by 7.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,340,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,728 shares during the period.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

YETI remained flat at $37.16 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YETI

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.