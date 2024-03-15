XOS (XOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect XOS to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

XOS Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XOS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,372. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.80. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on XOS to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOS

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of XOS during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOS during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of XOS during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of XOS by 600.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

