Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Down 44.7% in February

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,325,500 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the February 14th total of 6,019,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,072.7 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

Shares of XNYIF stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Xinyi Solar has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.29.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

