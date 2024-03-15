Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Down 44.7% in February

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,325,500 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the February 14th total of 6,019,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,072.7 days.
Xinyi Solar Stock Performance
Shares of XNYIF stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Xinyi Solar has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.29.
About Xinyi Solar
