Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CFO Sells $19,951.50 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) CFO John J. Kuch sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $19,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.77. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $30.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Xencor by 24.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at $707,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

