Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0431 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $55,182.35 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,106,647,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,106,607,325 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04446447 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $56,723.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

