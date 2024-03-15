World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,117,180 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 524,914 shares.The stock last traded at $25.15 and had previously closed at $24.97.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the third quarter valued at about $157,793,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

