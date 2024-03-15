Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down to $6.17

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.04. Wipro shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 175,127 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.82.

Wipro Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

