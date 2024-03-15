Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the February 14th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.2 days.

Winpak Stock Performance

Shares of Winpak stock remained flat at $30.60 on Friday. Winpak has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

