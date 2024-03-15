WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Position Increased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.46. 333,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

