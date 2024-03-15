William Mariner Greenman Sells 62,315 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERSGet Free Report) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 62,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $128,368.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,477.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cerus Stock Down 3.0 %

CERS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 811,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,174. The firm has a market cap of $348.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth $30,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

