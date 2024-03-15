William Mariner Greenman Sells 62,315 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 62,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $128,368.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,477.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cerus Stock Down 3.0 %

CERS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 811,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,174. The firm has a market cap of $348.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth $30,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

