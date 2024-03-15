WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

