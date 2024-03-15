Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the February 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

Shares of WFAFY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. 7,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

Wesfarmers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2601 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Wesfarmers’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

