Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Reduced by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,711,249 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $33,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.