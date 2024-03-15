Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,898 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $2,248,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

WFC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,105,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,075,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $207.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.