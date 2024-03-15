WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,596,505,000 after acquiring an additional 465,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,699,371,000 after buying an additional 264,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after buying an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,331,000 after buying an additional 26,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.62. The company had a trading volume of 336,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,230. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

