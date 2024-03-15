WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,206 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 226,172 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 71,340 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PDEC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,301 shares. The stock has a market cap of $728.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

