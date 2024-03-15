WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 152 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.65. 3,625,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,893,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

