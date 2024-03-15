WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 122 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $528.84. The company had a trading volume of 228,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,274. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $503.99 and a 200 day moving average of $467.40. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $332.40 and a 1 year high of $537.26.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

