WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 120 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Up 1.3 %

BA stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.48. 3,336,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,555,504. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.88 and its 200 day moving average is $212.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

