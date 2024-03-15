WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 9,386 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.28% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,968,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,703,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,521,000 after buying an additional 452,838 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 732.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 384,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 338,711 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 334,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 135,188 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 86,471 shares during the period.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

YEAR stock remained flat at $50.38 during trading on Friday. 25,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $52.18.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

