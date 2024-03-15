WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 1.72% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMBS. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,867,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,813,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DMBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,039. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

