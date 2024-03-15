WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $1.47 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $41.56 on Friday, hitting $737.93. The company had a trading volume of 907,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,492. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $760.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $421.50 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

